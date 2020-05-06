ANDERSON, Raymond Vaughn "Raymon" was born September 1, 1965 in St. Petersburg, FL. He received his wings and went to heaven on April 24, 2020. Raymon was the son of Willie Mae Wiggins and Johnnie Anderson of St Petersburg, FL. James "Rock" Yarborough was also an influential father figure in his life. He leaves behind his two daughters, Ataje Anderson and Terrinika Booth; his two sons, Raymond "Raymon" Anderson II and Mario Booth; five grandchildren, Yvonni Baroulette, Arayia Anderson, Sa'Maria Booth, Nakyio Booth, and Tai'Myla Booth; his sister, Joanne Anderson; two brothers, Don Wiggins and Stacy Wiggins; his sister-in-law, Kim Wiggins; three nieces, Cassie Wiggins, Breanna Harrell, and Britney Wiggins; six nephews, Samuel Boyd, Marcel Scott, Patrick Florence, Chase Wiggins, Nathan Wiggins, and Chandler Wiggins; his uncle, Norman Harrell any more family members. He graduated from Northeast Highschool in 1985 where he was a known member of the football team. He attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a great father, brother, son, and friend. He will be missed and he was loved by so many. He loved music, dancing, laughing, and he enjoyed life. It was a blessing to be able to meet such a loving soul. Funeral services for Raymond "Raymon" Anderson will be held on May 9, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home, 4535 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33713 at 1 pm. Viewing services will be held May 8, 2020 from 4-7 pm.



