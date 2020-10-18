Raymond BROWN

BROWN, Raymond Proctor 93, died peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Raymond was born on May 2, 1927 in Concord, Massachusetts, and grew up as a preacher's son in southern Indiana. After earning degrees from DePauw University and the Boston University School of Theology, Raymond served various churches in the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church for 38 years. He served on the Board of Wesley Manor Retirement Home in Frankfort, Indiana, as well as numerous conference committees. After retirement to Florida in 1985, he joined the staff of First United Methodist Church New Port Richey on a part-time basis, and it remained his church home until his death. Raymond married Scytha Martin in 1950 and had two daughters, Natalie and Kathy. Ray and Scytha were happily married for 43 years until her death in 1993. He was fortunate to find love a second time with Lourdes Rushton who he married in 1994. They remained happily married until the end of his life. Raymond always said he was "born to be retired." He and Lourdes traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. His autobiography, Midlife Memories, was published in 2012. He was a voracious reader with a special interest in the Civil War. His hobby was collecting hobbies. Raymond is survived by his wife, Lourdes; and children, Natalie Shepard and husband, Kenneth of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kathryn Brown of Houston, Texas, and Mark Rushton and wife, Kathi of Marcy, New York; as well as grandchildren, Rebekah Shepard of Davis, California, Abigail Simpson and husband Tim of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Alex Rushton and Julianna Rushton of Marcy, New York. A memorial service will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic allows.



