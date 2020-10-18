1/1
Raymond BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWN, Raymond Proctor 93, died peacefully in his sleep on July 31, 2020 in New Port Richey, Florida. Raymond was born on May 2, 1927 in Concord, Massachusetts, and grew up as a preacher's son in southern Indiana. After earning degrees from DePauw University and the Boston University School of Theology, Raymond served various churches in the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church for 38 years. He served on the Board of Wesley Manor Retirement Home in Frankfort, Indiana, as well as numerous conference committees. After retirement to Florida in 1985, he joined the staff of First United Methodist Church New Port Richey on a part-time basis, and it remained his church home until his death. Raymond married Scytha Martin in 1950 and had two daughters, Natalie and Kathy. Ray and Scytha were happily married for 43 years until her death in 1993. He was fortunate to find love a second time with Lourdes Rushton who he married in 1994. They remained happily married until the end of his life. Raymond always said he was "born to be retired." He and Lourdes traveled extensively in the United States and abroad. His autobiography, Midlife Memories, was published in 2012. He was a voracious reader with a special interest in the Civil War. His hobby was collecting hobbies. Raymond is survived by his wife, Lourdes; and children, Natalie Shepard and husband, Kenneth of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kathryn Brown of Houston, Texas, and Mark Rushton and wife, Kathi of Marcy, New York; as well as grandchildren, Rebekah Shepard of Davis, California, Abigail Simpson and husband Tim of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Alex Rushton and Julianna Rushton of Marcy, New York. A memorial service will be held when the COVID-19 pandemic allows.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved