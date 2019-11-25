Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Burns. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURNS, Raymond S. Jr. age 84, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on November 23, 2019. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Raymond moved to St. Petersburg in 1961 with his loving wife of 58 years, Lois. He attained his Master's Degree from USF in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Florida Power for over 20 years until he retired at age 50. Along with his wife, Raymond owned and managed rental properties in Northeast St. Petersburg. He was very proud of his involvement in St. Pete Masters Swimming Team at North Shore Pool. Raymond attained many national records for his age group. Because of their success in real estate, Raymond and Lois were able to retire early and enjoy traveling around the world. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Lois. He is survived by his daughter, Cyndi Huston; son, Raymond "Stuart" (Beverly) Burns; grandchildren, Logan Huston, Stuart Burns, Cory Huston, Kelsey Burns, Charlene Rambeau, and Evan Huston; great-grandchildren, Adhon, Lydia, Aubrie Dale, Caleb, and Elle Jean. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of St. Petersburg. There will be private family services held at a later date. Please visit the family's online guestbook at:

