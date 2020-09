Or Copy this URL to Share

DANIELS, Raymond 55, of St. Petersburg Florida, transitioned on Sept. 26, 2020. He is survived by, one son; two brothers; one sister, one step-sister; other relatives. Visitation Friday, Oct. 2, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266.



