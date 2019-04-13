Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Gail GRUMNEY. View Sign

86, Seminole, FL and Lake Milton, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 24, 2019 with his wife by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond L. and Dorothy D.; brother, Loren; son, John M.; and grandson, Joshua J. Ray is survived by his beloved wife who he married July 7, 1951; along with his sisters, Audrey, Marilyn and Linda; his children, Kathy, Cindy, Raymond, Laura, Aaron, Joseph and Mary; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren and innumerable friends. Raymond was born February 3, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio and lived most of his life in NE Ohio. He retired from Genreal Motors in Lordstown, Ohio in 1985. In his thirties he became lifetime friends of Bill W. and Dr. Bob. Within that fellowship, he lived his best life and helped others, who like him needed the strength of a higher power to guide them. This fellowship defined his life for over 53 years. Ray and Virginia were married for over 67 years, were an inseparable team. As they aged, they became closer, stronger, and more in love and were an example to all. A celebration of life will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 4444 55th Ave N., St. Petersburg, FL, 2-5 pm, May 4.

