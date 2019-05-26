ESACK, Raymond Gene
79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on January 26, 1940 in Los Angeles California, he attended Brooklyn Tech High School and SUNY-Oswego. He achieved a Master's Degree from Boston University. He was a member of Sigma Tau Chai fraternity. He worked for the Department of Defense Dependents Schools in Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Turkey. He was a regular attendee of the Franciscan Center at his home in Tampa. He was dearly loved and is survived by his daughter, Justine Esack, granddaughter Olivia Thomas, Guner Celik, and Marvinia Esack Keane.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019