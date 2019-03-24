Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond George KRUMSIEG. View Sign

KRUMSIEG, Raymond



George Jr. 93, of Dunedin, went home to the Lord March 5, 2019. Our Beloved is survived by his wife and true love, Mina Cooper Krumsieg; daughter, Joanna (Stephen) Reese of Parker, CO; sons Daryl (Katie) Krumsieg of Temple Terrace, FL; Stephen Krumsieg of Woodland Hills, CA; brother, Donald (Joyce) Krumsieg of Lebanon, IL; sister, Carol Grutzmacher of Elk Grove Village, IL; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other dear loved ones. A true believer, Ray was born again in 1967 and was a faithful servant to God all of his remaining years. Ray will be cremated and laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL at 2 pm March 25. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering immediately following the service at the Club House of Golden Acres Mobile Home Park, 1040 Main Street, Dunedin, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.

KRUMSIEG, RaymondGeorge Jr. 93, of Dunedin, went home to the Lord March 5, 2019. Our Beloved is survived by his wife and true love, Mina Cooper Krumsieg; daughter, Joanna (Stephen) Reese of Parker, CO; sons Daryl (Katie) Krumsieg of Temple Terrace, FL; Stephen Krumsieg of Woodland Hills, CA; brother, Donald (Joyce) Krumsieg of Lebanon, IL; sister, Carol Grutzmacher of Elk Grove Village, IL; four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other dear loved ones. A true believer, Ray was born again in 1967 and was a faithful servant to God all of his remaining years. Ray will be cremated and laid to rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL at 2 pm March 25. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering immediately following the service at the Club House of Golden Acres Mobile Home Park, 1040 Main Street, Dunedin, FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019

