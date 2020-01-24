HARKINS, Raymond H. 52, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 in Tampa. Born Dec. 19, 1967 in Okinawa, Japan. Then move to Tampa in 1969. He loved anything that involved his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Wanda Harkins; his family, Amy Pearson; children, Rebecca, Scott and Joshua Harkins, Heather Crissman; and grandson, Hunter Forbes; sister, Shelly Turner; and nephew, Cody Killon; and cousins. Family and friends are invited to Picnic island Park Tampa. From 11 am Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 to celebrate Ray's life.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 24, 2020