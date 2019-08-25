Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond HUBBARD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HUBBARD, Raymond T. passed away Aug.19, 2019, and was the born in Oswego, NY, Aug. 16,1935. He was the son of Raymond A. Hubbard and Madora Tourot. Ray is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jacqueline L. Hubbard of Dade City, FL; his son, Bradley Hubbard (Jennifer) of Marlow, NH; his daughter, Brenda Dowd (John) of Ventnor City, NJ; as well as his two granddaughters, Morgan Dowd of Philadelphia, PA and Anna Hubbard of Marlow, NH. He will also be missed by his stepchildren, LeAnne Simard, Rick Drew, and Tim Drew; as well as their children and grandchildren. Ray was a lifetime educator specializing in small business management. He co-authored two books on the subject that have been updated and reprinted many times over the years. Ray had a knack of simplifying concepts and exemplifying them in real life situations that enabled his students to grasp and apply newly learned material. He was always quick with a joke or story. He was well-loved by his students and colleagues and maintained contact with many of them since his retirement. Ray and his wife, Jackie, moved to Florida in 2001, first to Ft Meyers and later to Dade City. He loved to socialize and made friends wherever he went. He will be remembered by friends and family for his love of laughter, his intelligence, and kindness. Arrangements are being made for a Celebration of Life to be held in October at Ray's community club house in Dade City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in his name.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.