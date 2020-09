Or Copy this URL to Share

IRVING, Raymond Carlyle 76, of St. Petersburg, passed September 2, 2020. He served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his children, Robert, Ray (Karen), Tim (Alyssa), Sherry (John), and many grandchildren. Funeral service TBD.



