Raymond J. KIBLER (1962 - 2019)
Service Information
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33711
(727)-321-3321
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
Obituary
KIBLER, Raymond J.

57, of St. Petersburg, FL formerly of Sheldon, NY, passed away on July 10, 2019 after a short illness. He is the loving son of late Raymond and Leona (Bartz) Kibler, beloved brother of Diane (John) Dutton, Dorothy (Kent) Sandford, Charles (Jean) Kibler, Lawrence (MaryLou) Kibler, Norman (JoAnne) Kibler, Mary (Daniel) Marzolf, and Michael Kibler; uncle of many nieces and nephews; friend of many. A gathering of friends and family will be from 2-5 pm on Thursday, July 18 at Brett Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 4:30 pm. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired donations may be made to a charity of donor's choice in Ray's memory. See the guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 16, 2019
