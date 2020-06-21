KEEBLER, Raymond Edward "Ray" 78, of Tampa, FL, died in the arms of his loving wife, Cathi, March 19, 2020. He was born in St Francis Hospital, which signifies a start to his many blessings throughout his life, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Raymond and Vada (White) Freese, adopted in 1945 by his stepfather, Nor man Keebler and Vada. The eldest of four children, Ray lived his life in service to his country, scouting and church. His father, Chief Master Sgt. Keebler, traveled to the Pacific and over 21 states in his early military career, with Ray and sister, Sarah, at a young age. His younger sister, Sgt.,Wolosencuk, also served in the Air Force. U.S. Army Captain Raymond Keebler served in Vietnam and continued his travels. He was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon his return to the states, he would go on to a career with the Social Security Administration and retire after 34 years. He was a Commissioner at Gulf Ridge Scouting and he loved camping with his son and grandson. He holds a degree in Psychology at University of South Carolina. Go Gamecocks. Ray is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Vicki Wolosencuk, Pamela (Larry) Berry and Sarah. He is survived by his wife of nine years, Catherine Boskey, whom he met while volunteering at Special Olympic events their children participated in; former wife, Janice; their daughter, Cassandra Rae (Kenneth "Bart" Harper); son, Richard Thomas; their grandchildren, Nicholas and Caitlin Harper. Ray also leaves three adult stepchildren, Lisa, Jennifer and Bryan Boskey; stepgrandson, Mario Negro; brother-in-law, Jim; family, Shawnet; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was a compassionate, very giving, patient and gentle person. He had an easy going attitude about him. He was a history enthusiast and could debate any subject. He had a passion for cooking and creating new recipes, which made many a family meal interesting. Through the years, Ray served his church, St. Chad's as secretary, choir member, lector, chalice, acolyte, altar guild, and Senior Warden. Every Sunday Ray would serve the Lord and then enjoy his cup of coffee and newspaper. Funeral services will be held at St. Chad's Episcopal Church, 5609 N. Albany Ave., Tampa, June 23,2020, 10 am, with a reception to follow and burial at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, at 2:30 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store