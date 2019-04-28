NORMAN, Raymond Lewis
"Budd" 89, Colonel USAF (Ret.), resident of Brandon, FL, passed on to his heavenly reward April 24, of 2019. He was preceded in passage by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Onalee Jean Norman (Rogers). Budd was born in Harveyton, KY on Sept. 16, 1929 to the late Earl Theodore Norman and Rhoda Annie (Long) Norman. He is survived by three children, Debra J. Norman (Raleigh, NC), Mark L. Norman (Tampa, FL), and Michael S. Norman (Arlington, TX). Also, three loving grandchildren carry forth his legacy, Matthew L. Norman, Natalie A. Norman and Madison L. Norman. Colonel Norman was a 29 year Air Force pilot who served this country with honor and distinction, spanning critical missions from the WWII Era through Vietnam. His character and bravery personified the highest standard of military excellence. He was the recipient of numerous medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross and several Air medal awards. A lifetime of service allowed him to develop friendships around the world. His insights and compassion will be deeply missed by all those he touched. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6-8 pm; funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, both at Stowers Funeral Home of Brandon. Interment will follow at 1:30 pm in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with full military honors. Please sign Raymond's guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019