Raymond MILLER

MILLER, Raymond passed away in Clearwater, FL on July 19, 2020, at the age of 87. He was originally from Long Island, NY, but lived in both Dunedin and Holiday, FL for many years. He loved people, fishing, and baseball. He is preceded in death by his son, Todd; and his long time partner, Marsha. He is survived by his daughters, Karen, Sheri, and Tracy, their spouses; and his beloved grandchildren; his good and loyal friend, Fran; and many other loving family and friends. No services are planned at this time.



