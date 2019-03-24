MONTALVO, Raymond
63, passed away March 19, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Belinda Montalvo; children, Shawn (Dilcia) Montalvo, Jason Montalvo, Raymond Elijah Montalvo, Lisa Rivera Huertas, and Paul Rivera; grandchildren, E.J., Joel, and Jayde Marie; three great-grandchildren; mother, Librada Montalvo; brothers, Eddie (Ibeth) Montalvo, Anthony (Maritza) Montalvo, Luis Montalvo, Efrain Montalvo, and Freddie ( Belinda ) Montalvo; sisters, Sonia (Joaquin Terrero) Montalvo and Adriana Montalvo; 29 nieces and nephews; 35 great-nieces and great-nephews. Raymond is preceded in death by his father, Ramon Montalvo; and sister, Nereida Rosario. Memorial services will be held at a later date for family and friends, time and location to be announced. Hodges Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019