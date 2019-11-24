Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Rasmussen. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

RASMUSSEN, Raymond Henry 91, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Van Buren, Michigan to Earl and Bessie Rasmussen. Raymond graduated from Lansing Technical High, having been a star athlete. A southpaw, making the State Hall of Fame, he lettered in multiple sports, but was Captain of the Panther's Basketball team for three years, having defeated many foes. One news clipping described "Roarin' Ray Rasmussen", the city's lead scorer, who added 18 points for his team in a win over rival St. Mary's. He served in the US Army, 1946-48 receiving WWII Victory medal and Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), attaining level of Sgt. He graduated from California State Polytechnical College, with an BS in Engineering, specializing in Printing. Ray moved from Seattle to Tampa in 1960. He was Plant Manager/Vice President for Hillsboro Printing. He earned his private pilot license and enjoyed flying small planes. Toward the end of his career he started a successful printing business, Tracings. He enjoyed the North Carolina mountains, camping and after retirement a summer home in Sylva. He loved golf, and in retirement spent many happy days on the course. He followed many sports team, enjoying the Bucs, Rays, 'Noles, Bulls, and Gators. He loved working in the yard, growing beautiful flowers and vegetables. He was known for his quick wit, loved playing practical jokes, and was talented at whipping up funny poems. He was active in the Church of the Resurrection. While his nickname was "Grumpy", he was a strong family man, always generous and caring. He passed away suddenly, in his easy chair, enjoying weekend football. His time on earth blessed many lives and brought smiles to their hearts. His loving wife, Ruth predeceased him in 1993, after a 40-year marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Max. He is survived by loving sisters, Kathleen and Charlotte; son, Curtis (Liz); daughter, Donna; grandchildren, Crystal (Kyle), Ashley, Adam, and Kailee; as well as great-grandchildren, Owen, Leighton, Liam, and Luke; many cherished nephews and nieces; as well as his very special companion, Helen Turner.

