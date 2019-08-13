Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Petersburg Yacht Club Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, Raymond Paul III "Ray" of Treasure Island, died doing what he loved in Key West, FL August 8, 2019 at the age of 67. He is survived by his beautiful bride of 34 years, Jeri and their four children, Gage, Nicholas, Melissa, and Molly Smith; brother, Tommy (Tiffany); and sisters, Peggy, Janie (Steve), Debbie (Van), Nancy (Bobby), and Melissa (Paul). Ray was born April 17, 1952 in Baltimore, MD. The family moved to the great state of Texas where he spent the majority of his youth. His senior year of high school, the Smiths moved to Harrison, Arkansas where Ray graduated high school (being crowned Mr. Harrison High). He then moved to Mobile, Alabama where he attended Spring Hill College. After graduating college with a B.S. in Commerce, he took various sales jobs throughout the Southeast US before moving to Tampa, FL to be closer to the family, and to work with his father. Raymond Smith Jr. was VP of Southeastern Wire and Ray started at the bottom loading trucks and cutting pipe, but eventually was promoted into a sales position. He was soon laid off for reasons in which Raymond Jr. greatly disagreed with, so they both immediately left the business. Six months later, they started Smith Fence Company in a small warehouse in Clearwater, FL which has grown to employ and change the lives of over 150 families. The company will continue to thrive under the guidance of his brother and the Smith family. Among other accomplishments and activities, Ray was the President of the Bolesta Center for Listening & Spoken Language. He was also involved with University of South Florida Iron Bulls and was the Chairman of Sabal Trust. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Cornerstone Bank, and Tampa Bay Watch. In addition, he was a member at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Porsche Drivers Club, St. Petersburg Wing Shooters Club, St. Petersburg Underwater Dive Club, and the Squire's. Ray was an avid patriot, pilot, sport fisherman, huntsmen (2005 Canadian coyote shootout champion), diver, WWII history buff, traveler, adventure seeker, racing safety ambassador, and Blanton's collector. He lived a truly enviable life. Ray worked harder than anyone we knew, while keeping his family the top priority, and always found a way to live an adventurous lifestyle. He will be missed by all but as they say, "Heroes get remembered, but Legends never die." There will be a celebration of his life at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club from 4-7 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019. Please join us to celebrate his epic, full throttled, and truly enviable life. All are welcome who want to attend. We ask if everyone could please bring their favorite picture of Ray. Dress code is Key West Casual. In lieu of gifts, the family ask that donations are made to Bolesta Center, Inc. at USF for hearing impaired children

