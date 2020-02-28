Raymond STEWART

STEWART, Raymond G. 89, devoted husband and father and Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, died at his home in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 21, 2020. He was a retired supervisor for Household Finance Corp., now part of HSBC, and enjoyed dancing, golf, fishing and his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn; a daughter, Lisa Leonard; sons, Kurt and Bruce; and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be March 6 at 10 am at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, a reception will follow in Heritage Hall. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020
