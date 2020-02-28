STEWART, Raymond G. 89, devoted husband and father and Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, died at his home in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 21, 2020. He was a retired supervisor for Household Finance Corp., now part of HSBC, and enjoyed dancing, golf, fishing and his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn; a daughter, Lisa Leonard; sons, Kurt and Bruce; and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be March 6 at 10 am at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, a reception will follow in Heritage Hall. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020