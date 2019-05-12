Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond "Mongo" TRIANA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TRIANA, Raymond



"Mongo"



98, passed away April 13, 2019 peacefully to join his loving wife and son in heaven. Born in Cuba, he came to Tampa at the age of four. He touched so many lives and will be remembered for his humor, stories, friendliness, and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was continuously on the go, driving the ladies and neighbors around until he was 98. We are all so blessed to share so many great memories and have him in our lives for so long. He was preceded in death by is loving wife, Dolores Triana, and son, Raymond Triana Jr. He is survived by his loving daughters, Aileen and Carmen; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie, and Francisco Javier; his four great-grandchildren, Devin, Austin, Brady, and Catie Grace; extended family and and friends. Join us for the Celebration of Life Service Saturday, May 18, at 4 pm in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33606. Following the service we will gather for food and refreshments at the Marina Club Clubhouse, 2424 Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa, FL 33607.

