ZULLI, Raymond
87, passed away February 2, 2019, at his home in Tampa, Florida. He was born September 1, 1931, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Louis and Emma (Charavell) Zulli. Ray graduated from West Tech High School in Cleveland, OH, Class of 1949. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his service, he began a 60 year career in the building industry, starting out as a masonry contractor, working his way to a general contractor throughout the balance of his career. He was active in the Cleveland Builder's Association until his move to Tampa in 1979. In 1990, he was awarded Builder of the Year by the Builder's Association of Greater Tampa. Raymond married Barbara Rees in 1958, celebrating 60 years of marriage in October. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Morabito, Joseph, Louis and Marilou Zulli. Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara (Rees) Zulli; are his daughters, Geralynn Given and her husband, Jeffrey, Pamela and Deneen Zulli; three grandchildren, Jackson and Tucker Given and Annie Ray Karch; along with many nieces, nephews and close family friends. A service of remembrance will be held 10 am, Thursday, Feb. 21, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, 2405 Philippe Pkwy., Safety Harbor, FL. Interment will be held at 1:45 pm, at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL. In keeping with Raymond's passion for construction and veteran's causes those who wish to remember Ray in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Gramatica Family Foundation, which builds homes for combat wounded veterans. https://gramaticafamilyfoundation.org/
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
(727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019