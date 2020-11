Or Copy this URL to Share

SMITH, Rayshawn Sr. 55, of St. Petersburg, passed away October 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving family. Memorial service will be Saturday, November 14, 11 am, at Abundant Life Ministry, 2051 9th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



