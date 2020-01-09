BAUER, Reba Hrabe age 59, of, Saint Petersburg, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1960 in Selma, Alabama and is survived by her mother, daughter, son, sister, brother, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and 13 nieces and nephews. Family graveside service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens on January 11 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ARC of Florida have been requested. Taylor Family Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020