STRUTHERS, Rebecca A.
of St. Pete Beach, died May 22, 2019. My wife, "Becky," passed away at our home. Becky was the love of my life, I will miss her every day for the rest of my life. She will be missed by our two sons, Jeff and Steve and five grandchildren, Ciara, Enisa, Hailey, Kaya, and Trace. They loved "Bec Bec" lots, and her brother, Tom McKillops and his wife, Annie. Kenny, take care of Mom. Your loving husband, Ron. Beach Memorial Chapel, St. Pete Beach, (727) 360-5577. Condolences may be offered at beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 5, 2019