TOWER, Rebecca Ann "Becky"
In Loving memory of Rebecca Ann Tower, 78, of New Port Richey, FL, who passed away in the Marliere Hospice Care Center February 09, 2019. Rebecca was born in Mondovi, WI, August 20, 1940 to Helen Stiehl and Clifford Tuff. She attended Bradford High School and University of WI, Parkside. Rebecca worked as an IT Executive with Snap-On Tools for 35 years. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, the beach/pool and Mahjong. Rebecca is survived by her only son, David T. Tower of Lutz, FL. A private ceremony will be held to scatter her remains in the Gulf of Mexico as per her wishes. Memorial donations may be made in Rebecca's name to any local Hospice organization or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019