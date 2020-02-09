HOFFMEISTER (Moreland), Rebecca "Becky" passed away January 28, 2020. She graduated from Dixie Hollins High in 1971. She attended Vanderbilt University and graduated from East Texas University. She was predeceased by her father, Harold Moreland and sister, Vickie Tremmel. Becky is survived by her husband, Robert Hoffmeister; mother, Barbara Vera; brother, Lee Moreland and sister, Karen Spindle Moose. Becky's desire to be an organ donor resulted in saving three lives. Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020