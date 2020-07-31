PLOEHN, Rebecca Hope Rodriguez "Becky" 48, passed away at her home in Spring Hill, Florida July 23, 2020. She was a much-loved mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She had a zest for life and her daughter, Hannah Ploehn, was her greatest joy. With a love for the outdoors, music, and laughter, she made everyone around her feel comfortable. Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, she earned her master's degree at the University of South Florida and went on to teach elementary students for nearly 20 years. She will be deeply missed, and is survived by her parents, Ernie and Rita Rodriguez; sisters, Nikki and Rachel Rodriguez; and daughter, Hannah Ploehn. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate in her honor to the Salvation Army at: give.SalvationArmyUSA.org