1/1
Rebecca Hope PLOEHN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLOEHN, Rebecca Hope Rodriguez "Becky" 48, passed away at her home in Spring Hill, Florida July 23, 2020. She was a much-loved mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She had a zest for life and her daughter, Hannah Ploehn, was her greatest joy. With a love for the outdoors, music, and laughter, she made everyone around her feel comfortable. Born and raised in Tampa, Florida, she earned her master's degree at the University of South Florida and went on to teach elementary students for nearly 20 years. She will be deeply missed, and is survived by her parents, Ernie and Rita Rodriguez; sisters, Nikki and Rachel Rodriguez; and daughter, Hannah Ploehn. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate in her honor to the Salvation Army at: give.SalvationArmyUSA.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1214 Wendy Court
Spring Hill, FL 34607
(352) 684-5334
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved