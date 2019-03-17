Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Parrish "Becky" BELCHER. View Sign

BELCHER, Rebecca Parrish "Becky"



passed away March 12, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. A native Floridian, Becky was born in Gadsden County on November 11, 1935 and moved to Tampa with her parents, Elijah and Mildred Parrish, in 1940. She made her home there until 2015 when she moved to Wilder, Idaho to live with her daughter. Becky loved to travel, read, garden and spend time with family. She worked for GTE for 43 years, until her retirement in 1998. She attended First Apostolic Church in Brandon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Belcher Sr. and grandson, Justin A. Belcher. She is survived by son, Donald Jr. (Elaine); daughter, Donna Lynn McGlasson (David); grandsons, Christopher Belcher (Jen) and Thomas Belcher; and brothers, Robert Parrish (Jean) and Richard Parrish (Robbie, deceased) and sister-in-law, Carol Parrish (brother Bill, deceased.) Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 19, 6-8 pm; and Funeral Service, Wednesday, March 20, 2 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019

Garden Of Memories Funeral Home

