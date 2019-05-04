LEMMENES, Rebecca Rae
left us to be with the Lord April 12, 2019. She was born in Waupun, WI December 27, 1973. Becky is survived by her parents, Kathleen Dobey and husband William and Milan Lemmenes and wife Barbara; sisters, Laurie Lemmenes Cogdill and Teresa Lemmenes Bissett, their spouses Jason and Jimmy; stepsiblings, Monica, Amy, Kevin, Tom, and Angie and spouses and her many nephews and nieces. Despite her challenges, she took pleasure in every experience. Her sassy, child-like spirit will be greatly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 4, 2019