REITZ, Rebecca Ann 69, of Pinellas Park , Florida passed away November 18, 2019. She was born September 28, 1950 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Lewis and Doris (Basley) Nelson. She enjoyed helping children at Skyview Elementary School and was a long standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church were she was very active. Rebecca is survived by her children, Audrey (Clay) Channell, Matthew (Jennifer) Reitz; her sister, Jo Lynn (David) Dorrough; and four grandsons, Cameron, Luke, Noah and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary. The family will receive friends at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Street N., Sunday, 4-6 pm. Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th Street N., Monday at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Trinity Lutheran Church Pipe Organ Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019