Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca REITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca REITZ

Add a Memory
Rebecca REITZ Obituary
REITZ, Rebecca Ann 69, of Pinellas Park , Florida passed away November 18, 2019. She was born September 28, 1950 in St. Petersburg, Florida to Lewis and Doris (Basley) Nelson. She enjoyed helping children at Skyview Elementary School and was a long standing member of Trinity Lutheran Church were she was very active. Rebecca is survived by her children, Audrey (Clay) Channell, Matthew (Jennifer) Reitz; her sister, Jo Lynn (David) Dorrough; and four grandsons, Cameron, Luke, Noah and Joseph. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary. The family will receive friends at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes, 2201 Dr. M.L.K. Street N., Sunday, 4-6 pm. Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th Street N., Monday at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Trinity Lutheran Church Pipe Organ Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now