WAIBEL, Rebecca Burnett 64, of Tampa, passed away February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 3-5 pm at Blount Curry MacDill, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 N. Florida Ave, Tampa. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For full obituary, please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020