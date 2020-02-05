Rebecca Waibel

Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
509 N. Florida Ave
Tampa, FL
Obituary
WAIBEL, Rebecca Burnett 64, of Tampa, passed away February 3, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6 from 3-5 pm at Blount Curry MacDill, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 509 N. Florida Ave, Tampa. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For full obituary, please visit her online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020
