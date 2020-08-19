Recy SMITH

SMITH, Recy Jr. 84, of St. Petersburg passed away August 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Leartis, Alex, Harvey, and Ulysee. He is survived by his sons, Franklin Shedrick (Iris), Joel Shedrick (Gloria), and Johnny Shedrick; daughters, Kathleen Freeze (Samuel), Lottie Johnson, Gloria Petithomme (Roger), Cietrus Dawkins (Terry), and Olivia Bradshaw; sisters, Mae Lois Coleman and Adline Bady, 22 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held August 22,2020 in Swainsboro, GA. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.