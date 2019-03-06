Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Redenia Gaynell Crosby Gabbard. View Sign

GABBARD, Redenia Gaynell Crosby



Redenia Gaynell Crosby Gabbard was born on November 26, 1935, in what is called the Low Country, near Mashawville, somewhere between Walterboro and Charleston, South Carolina, and died in Tampa, Florida on March 2, 2019. She was 83 years old. In 1955 Deanie as she was called, married Walter Dudley Gabbard. Deanie moved to Tampa, and went to work in the industrial relations office for the Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company in 1959. Her name at Schlitz was shortened to "Dee" as she then became known to all. Dee continued to work for Schlitz, and later Pabst Brewing, for over 25 years. Later, Dee got interested in real estate, and obtained her salesperson and later brokers licenses. Dee and her late husband, Walter, traveled extensively after their retirement, and lived on 15 acres in Lutz, Florida. Unfortunately, Dee started showing signs of dementia approximately seven years ago. She had been slowly deteriorating in the past few years, but the death of her husband two years ago, greatly exaggerated the progression of the dementia, whereupon she took residence in The Abigail, in Hyde Park. The wonderful people at the Abigail, including Estelle, Vilma, and all of the great ladies there, made Dee's living there as good an experience as anyone could hope for. Dee's family thanks everyone from The Abigail so much.



Dee was predeceased by her husband, Walter Dudley; her father and mother, Herman and Gaynell Crosby; brothers, Johnny Crosby, Herman Crosby Jr. and Von Lehe Crosby; sisters, Virginia Drawdy and Mae Rhodes. She leaves behind one son, Dale; a daughter-in-law, Alina; a stepgrandson, Joseph; and a granddaughter, Audrey, whom she cherished dearly. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, William Russell Gabbard, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and a sister-in-law, Loretta Gabbard, of Beattyville, Kentucky. Dee also leaves behind over 20 nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children and a few lifelong friends. A visitation will take place at Christ the King Catholic Church, in The McLoughlin Center, 821 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL, between 6-8 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Dee will be buried at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, FL, with her husband, Walter Dudley, on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Institute.



Blount & Curry MacDill

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

