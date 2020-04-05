BLIZZARD, Reed Alan 71, of Largo, FL and formerly of Windsor Locks, CT, passed away from liver cancer April 2, 2020. He was born June 19, 1948 to Marion and Jervis Blizzard. He is survived by his sons, Jerry and Zachary Blizzard; his sisters, Avryl Holden, Janet Hall and Janet Reese; and his former wife, Rosemarie. He also leaves his beloved dog, Timothy. Reed was an avid sailor and tennis player in his youth. He also enjoyed reading, writing and was a civil war buff. Besides his sons, he loved dogs. Many filled his years. Princess, Walter, Sasha and Shiloh will be waiting to greet him at the rainbow bridge.

