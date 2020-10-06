GUY, Reese Nicole of Riverview, Florida tragically passed away September 23, 2020. She was a student at Spoto High School. Words cannot express how much joy and laughter she brought into the lives of everyone who knew her or the tremendous heartache she leaves behind. Reese is preceded in death by her grandma, JoJo and great-grandma, Korow. She is survived by her mother and father, Tammy Guy and Josh Miller; grandparents, Kelly and Kerry Rhodes; aunt and uncle, Tina and Chad Thompson; aunt, Rachel Miller; uncle, Aaron Miller and several cousins.



