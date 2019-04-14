KONSKER, Regina (Rywka)



96, of Tampa, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Konsker was born in Poland and was a survivor of the Holocaust. She emigrated to The U.S. moving to Kansas City, MO. and came to Tampa from Atlanta, GA where she had resided for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Abraham Konsker, and cherished granddaughter, Nicole Kleban. Survivors include her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Arthur Simon and Sharlena and Shlomo Korman; she was the adoring grandmother of Pam (Mitch) Daphna, Tamar (Paul) Gerczuk and Ashley Simon (Jason Castro); great-grandchildren, Abbey, Amanda, Aerin, Nathan, Ivy and Noah. The family wishes to thank Laura Sequeira and Sylvia Portero Diaz for the special care and love they gave Regina. Graveside services will be held today, (Sunday) 12:30 pm at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Ami. Condolences may be expressed online at:



www.segalfuneralhome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary