Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33629
(813) 874-3330
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Myrtle Hill Memorial Park
Tampa, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina KONSKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina (Rywka) KONSKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina (Rywka) KONSKER Obituary
KONSKER, Regina (Rywka)

96, of Tampa, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Konsker was born in Poland and was a survivor of the Holocaust. She emigrated to The U.S. moving to Kansas City, MO. and came to Tampa from Atlanta, GA where she had resided for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Abraham Konsker, and cherished granddaughter, Nicole Kleban. Survivors include her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Janet and Arthur Simon and Sharlena and Shlomo Korman; she was the adoring grandmother of Pam (Mitch) Daphna, Tamar (Paul) Gerczuk and Ashley Simon (Jason Castro); great-grandchildren, Abbey, Amanda, Aerin, Nathan, Ivy and Noah. The family wishes to thank Laura Sequeira and Sylvia Portero Diaz for the special care and love they gave Regina. Graveside services will be held today, (Sunday) 12:30 pm at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Ami. Condolences may be expressed online at:

www.segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
Download Now