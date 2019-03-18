Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina "Reggie" MONTAGNA. View Sign

MONTAGNA, Regina



"Reggie"



96, died March 5, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. Her husband Joe, her parents, and two brothers, Raymond and Joseph Zajkowski predeceased her. She is survived by her brother, Larry Zajkowski; her children, Dr. Douglas (Laura) Montagna and Marcia (Glenn) Dowell; and her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Nicholas. Reggie earned her Bachelor's Degree from the College of New Rochelle and her Masters from Columbia University in New York City. She taught high school Mathematics at several different schools in New York. After marriage and a move to Norfolk, Virginia, she continued her profession in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. She was active in the "Pilot Club" of Norfolk, a national organization for professional and executive women. She was also a member and president of the "Beta Upsilon" Chapter of "The Delta Kappa Gamma Society", an international honor society for women educators. After retirement Reggie and Joe moved to Sun City Center, Florida. They spent many happy years there. For more than 16 years Reggie was a volunteer at the "Nearly New Shop", the fund raising branch of the Interfaith Social Action Council, an organization committed to charity (grants and scholarships). A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Herndon, Virginia, at a later yet to be determined date.

