PATTERSON, Regina 86, of Valrico, Florida, born in Bettstown, Georgia on August 12, 1933, entered into eternal rest on November 1, 2019. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Brandon. She loved traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack Patterson. She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Lentz (Gary) of Valrico, and Julie Rock (Jon) of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren, Taylor Lentz (Bailey), Christopher Rock, Matthew Rock (Jessica), Kelsey Lentz, Erin Lentz, and Bryan Rock (Iana); and her great-grand- daughter, Evelyn Rose Lentz. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8 at 11 am at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence may be left at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2019