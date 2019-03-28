BRISTOL, Reginald G.
52, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on March 19, 2019. He is survived by his companion; two brothers; four sisters; and other relatives. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 30, at 12 noon, at Moore`s Chapel A.M. E. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 4-7 pm, with a wake at 7:30 pm at
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019