Reginald RANDOLPH

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
Obituary
RANDOLPH, Reginald I. 63, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned February 29, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Bernard Hawkins, Tyrell Dendy, and Donnie Mahogany (Shantina); two daughters, Nicole Randolph and Jessica Simmons (Lamar); five siblings, Delores Finlayson (Reginald), Shirley Washington (Joseph), Debra Kyles, Brenda Baker (Felton), and Regina Frazier; seven grandchildren; two great-grand-children; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 11 am, with Visitation Friday, March 13, 4-7 pm, wake 6 pm, both at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020
