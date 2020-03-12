RANDOLPH, Reginald I. 63, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned February 29, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Bernard Hawkins, Tyrell Dendy, and Donnie Mahogany (Shantina); two daughters, Nicole Randolph and Jessica Simmons (Lamar); five siblings, Delores Finlayson (Reginald), Shirley Washington (Joseph), Debra Kyles, Brenda Baker (Felton), and Regina Frazier; seven grandchildren; two great-grand-children; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 11 am, with Visitation Friday, March 13, 4-7 pm, wake 6 pm, both at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 12, 2020