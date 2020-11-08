1/
Reginald WINGATE
1926 - 2020
WINGATE, Reginald Gilbert "Gil" 94, was born May 21, 1926 in St. Petersburg, FL to Ed and Susie Wingate. He passed away Nov. 4, 2020. He was raised with his brother and five sisters in Clearwater, FL. After graduating from Clearwater High School, he served on the USS Strickland in the Navy during WWII. After being discharged, he settled in Clearwater, FL, where he met Virginia Mole. They married and settled in St. Petersburg, FL and raised their three daughters there. Gil was the proud owner of his successful business, Gil Wingate Painting from which he retired after over 40 years. He loved his chuch, always in any capacity as an usher, deacon or elder. He was often volunteering his painting skills to church projects as well. He delivered Meals on Wheels into his 90s. Gil was loved by his family and friends for his sense of humor, kind and considerate heart and his love of his Lord. He is survived by three daughters, Lane Cocca of Tarpon Springs, FL, Karen Henshaw of Deaver, WY, and Gilda Kelly of St. Petersburg, FL; one granddaughter, Stephanie Holloway of North Carolina; three sisters, Sylvia Crouse, Bobbie Scott and Katherine Tillman; two sons-in-law, John Cocca and John Henshaw. He is preceded in death by his parents and wives, Virginia Wingate (mother of children), Helen Wingate and Sarah Wingate; siblings, Betty Dickey, Ed Wingate and Willodine O'Neal. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Suncoast Hospice, Suncoart Hospice Care Center North, 164 Wet Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. A visitation will be held 5-7 pm, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales. A funeral service will be held 10 am, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, with Pastor Mackay Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, 2 pm, following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www. marionnelsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales
NOV
12
Interment
02:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
