RAMIREZ, Reinaldo R
90, passed away February 15, 2019. Reinaldo is survived by his beloved wife, Denise; his loving son, Ricardo and daughter-in-law; Maggie and his cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Michael and Sarah. He leaves behind a legacy of love. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 11 am-1 pm with service at 1 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, Tampa. Interment immediately following at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 931-1833
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019