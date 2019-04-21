|
RADWAN, Reinette C.
89, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born November 24, 1929 in Pikeville, Kentucky to parents, William Sober Radwan and Kalia Ammar Radwan. She went to college at Bowling Green College in Kentucky before marrying and starting a career in the healthcare industry. Reinette enjoyed many hobbies including needlepointing, cooking, the beach, and church. Most of all, she enjoyed her friends and her family. She is preceded in death by parents; son, Todd Butler; and her sister, Yvonne Kawaja. Reinette is survived by five children, Reed Bell (Cheryl), Claudia McKendrick (Doug), Debbie Wearing, Liza Bell (Darrell Surface), Glenna Rogers; brother, Nelson Radwan (Patty); 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL 33764, April 27, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.lung.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019