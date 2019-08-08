Remell CULBRETH

  • "My sincerest condolences to the Culbreth Family for the..."
    - JKH/JW
  • "Ms Remell, my friend and neighbor. We miss you and will..."
    - Angela Scott
Service Information
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church
4000 5th Ave. S
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church
4000 5th Ave. S.
Obituary
CULBRETH, Remell 68, of St. Petersburg, tran-sitioned July 23, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to her mother, Margarette Johnson; sons, Cedric J. Bennett and Qareeb S. Muhammad; brothers, Nathaniel Oliver Jr., , Randolph Oliver; Michael Oliver, and James Oliver; sister, Linda Oliver; two grandchildren; four great-grand-children; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, with wake 6-8 pm. Funeral will be Saturday, August 10, 11 am, both services to be held at Mt. Pilgrim M.B. Church, 4000 5th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2019
