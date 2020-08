Rena BELLAMY

Or Copy this URL to Share

BELLAMY, Rena D. 53, of St Petersburg transit-ioned July 31, 2020. She was a member of Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church. She is survived by husband, Danny Bellamy; sons, Deangelo Anderson, Bart, Sean, and Rashad Hamilton; daughter, DeAsia Anderson; sisters, Tonia and Toshima Flournoy; and five grandchildren. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, August 8, 10 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025.



