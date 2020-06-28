Renate SHERRILL

SHERRILL, Renate "Reny" passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020. She was born in Erfurt, Germany. After escaping communist Germany she met and married Sgt. Edward Sherrill. They moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1977. Reny loved to travel, read, cook, play bingo, and spend time with family. A brief graveside service will be held at Bay Pines National Memorial Cemetery on July 24 at 10 am. We will love you forever.



