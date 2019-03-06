RAMSDELL, Rene
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene RAMSDELL.
78, of Highlands, NC passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Safety Harbor, Florida. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Local Celebration of Life is to be held at Presbyterian Church of Palm Harbor, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 am. Visit www.veteransfuneralcare.com for more information and guest book.
