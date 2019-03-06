Rene RAMSDELL

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene RAMSDELL.

RAMSDELL, Rene

78, of Highlands, NC passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Safety Harbor, Florida. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Local Celebration of Life is to be held at Presbyterian Church of Palm Harbor, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 am. Visit www.veteransfuneralcare.com for more information and guest book.

Veterans Funeral Care

727-524-9202
Funeral Home
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
(727) 524-9202
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.