DERMOTT, Reneé passed away July 19, 2020. She was born July 22, 1968 in Woodbury, NJ. She is survived by her husband, John Dermott of 25 and one half years; daughters, Robyn Rau, Madalyn Ziongas, Nicole Dermott, Sydney Dermott; and her son, Matthew Dermott. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Wesley Knettle and Leona Knettle. She is a proud Gigi of Layla Herron and Emory Ziongas. Mrs. Reneé Dermott was a History Teacher at Seven Springs Middle School. Reneé and her husband, John, enjoyed seeing the fall leaves and spending Thanksgiving with family in North Carolina. She loved Halloween and the beauty of the entire fall season. Her memorial service was held July 25, 2020 at Gulf High School, where she graduated from in 1986. She is forever loved, will always be missed and will never be forgotten.



