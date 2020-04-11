PENTON, Renva G. 77, of Brooksville, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, under the loving care of her family and HPH Hospice. She was born in Bainbridge, Georgia and moved to Brooksville 20 years ago from Seminole, Florida. She was Christian by faith. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1960. She was a secretary and later becoming a successful real estate agent and broker. After her real estate career, she pursued a higher education and graduated from St. Petersburg Junior College with double honors in 1991. Renva was an avid reader. She enjoyed her dogs, playing scrabble and camping. She enjoyed writing, especially poems. She made friends wherever she went and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. In her 40's she was a Guardian ad litem advisor and served as the area coordinator for Tampa Bay Harvest. She leaves to cherish her memory: her two daughters, Lisa Gallagher Shaw and her husband, Richard of Brooksville, FL; Renva Penton Mace and her husband, Justin of Alachua, FL; four grandchildren, Mandolyn, Jackson, Jake and Beau; her sister, Nena Anderson and her husband, Leroy of Seminole, FL; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Private graveside services will be held in Bainbridge, Georgia and a Celebration of Renva's Life will be held locally at a later date. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020