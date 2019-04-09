MAUST, Reon Albert "Pete"



was born May 12, 1924 in Gray, PA, and passed away April 6, 2019. He was the son of Benjamin and Helen Maust and had 10 brothers and sisters. He was a proud WWII veteran having served in the U.S. Army PFC Battery C 25th Field Artillery Battalion from 1943-1946. He received an honorable discharge in 1946 and received a Good Conduct medal and World War II Victory medal. He moved from Somerset, PA to Holiday, FL in 1967. He was a retired truck driver, having driven for the pipe line and Stamas Yachts. He was the proud owner of M & P Lawn Service with his wife of 63 years, Mary, who passed away in 2010. He was also an active hunter and was a member of the Gideons. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Linda and Brenda; son, Donald; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 9, 5-7 pm, at Dobies Funeral Home, Tarpon Springs. Service will be Wednesday, April 10, 10 am, at Calvary Baptist Church, Holiday, FL. He will be buried following the service at 1 pm, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell with full honor guard. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church in his honor. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary