of Safety Harbor, Fl, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Berlin, Germany, on January 29, 1918, she was the only daughter and second child born to Theresa Charlotte and Richard Leopold Elb. Her older brother, Max, predeceased her. She fled Nazi Germany, from Dresden, at her parents' urging, on a Quaker hospital ship bound for London. There, she met her beloved Steven, whom she married, and had their only child, Renee. They left from Cardiff, Wales, in September 1943 on a banana boat, the S.S. Umgeni. The ship docked in New York City after a three-week-long trip, having evaded Nazi U-boats. She held jobs in a bakery and a jewelry company, as her husband's career evolved. The family moved from New York to Paducah, Kentucky, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ultimately, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she served as a translator for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, making use of the five languages she spoke. She and her husband played a prominent role in the Jewish communities of Oak Ridge and Knoxville, Tennessee, and she served as president of the local chapter of National Council of Jewish Women. She is predeceased by her husband and is survived by her daughter, Renee and son-in-law, Arthur Baseman; granddaughters, Adina Sharfstein (Rick), Jordana McManamon (Sean), Dalia Faupel (Dave); and great-grandchildren, Ari and Micah, Jacob and Danielle, Leah and Jayson. Memorial service will be at 2 pm, on Friday, June 21, at David Gross Funeral Home, 830 N. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, Florida. Donations in Resi's memory would be appreciated to Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Holocaust program. Please sign the online guestbook at

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019

